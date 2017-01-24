Arsenal’s Wenger charged with misconduct

January 24th, 2017 English Premier League, Football 0 comments

Arsenal’s Wenger charged with misconduct

Arsene Wenger appeared to push the fourth official against Burnley on Sunday

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said.

Wenger was angered by a decision to award Burnley a penalty late in the game on Sunday which Arsenal won 2-1.

“It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.”

Wenger has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close