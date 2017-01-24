Federer picks off Zverev to reach Melbourne semis

January 24th, 2017 Australian Open, Recommended, Tennis 0 comments

Four-time champion Roger Federer took apart Mischa Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2 with a clinical display of all-court tennis to reach his 13th Australian Open semi-final in 92 minutes on Tuesday.

Chasing his 18th grand slam title, and first since 2012, the 35-year-old Federer neutered his left-handed German opponent’s serve-and-volley game to set up a last-four meeting with fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Zverev had upset world number one and top seed Andy Murray in the fourth round but found Federer an altogether tougher proposition on Rod Laver Arena, losing the first set in 19 minutes before gradually finding the rhythm of the match.

The world number 50 contributed fully to an entertaining, if short, contest with his fine volleying and net play but Federer is no slouch in that department either and his 65th winner sent him into a 41st grand slam semi-final.

