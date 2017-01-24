Mason talking to club colleagues after surgery

January 24th, 2017

Mason talking to club colleagues after surgery

Ryan Mason is stretchered off after his horrific injury

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason spoke to club captain Michael Dawson and medical staff on Monday after fracturing his skull in Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Chelsea and undergoing surgery.

“Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days,” Hull said in a statement.

The club said Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild had all visited the player at St Mary’s Hospital.

Mason, 25, suffered the head injury in a first half collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and was rushed to hospital in London for surgery after being treated for 10 minutes on the field.

