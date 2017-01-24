Paphos meets some jazz and Nicosia goes classical

Both Paphos and Nicosia are musical destinations on Friday. Although each is equal in musical quality and its ability to fill our hearts with joy, they cover very different genres. The Paphos event has a very jazz feel – times four – while the Nicosia event pays tribute to a classical music legend.

After a sequel of successful appearances around the island, the jazz quintet O Arfos tou Jazz Quintet (the brother of the Jazz Quintet) will present their original compositions at Technopolis 20 Cultural Foundation on Friday at 8pm.

The five musicians – all from or based in Limassol – that make up the quintet decided to come together to dazzle our island with their jazz music because of their long-lasting friendship and their mutual love of the genre. This passion for jazz drove them to work for hours on writing and practicing their own music, and now they are ready to share their passion with the Paphos crowd. You may think you know jazz music – and if you do you are sure to recognise some pure, old jazz influences on the band members – but you have never heard jazz like this before.

These original sounds will be performed by Marios Papares (Tenor Sax/ Compositions), Elias Ioannou (Trumpet/ Compositions), Georges Issa (Guitar), Kyriakos Kestas (Acoustic Bass/ Compositions), and Andreas Combos (Drums).

Papares began his musical journey at the age of 28 when he busked his way around Europe, Australia and India. In 2010 he graduated from the European University of Cyprus with a bachelor’s degree in music, majoring in Jazz Performance. Since then he has worked as a professional musician with numerous appearances around the island. Currently, apart from composing and performing with the quintet, he teaches music at the Lighthouse School.

Ioannou has a bachelor’s degree in Music from Codarts University in Rotterdam, specialising in Jazz Trumpet. He has participated at the North Sea Jazz Festival three times and in several master classes with influential jazz players, such as Barry Harris and Joshua Redman.

Kestas has performed in several jazz festivals over the last five years and currently performs with various bands on the island. Combos regularly performs with various bands in a variety of venues and jazz festivals around the island. Issa also performs around the island with various bands.

Now for all classical music lovers, the concert coming up dedicated to the 261st birthday of the music genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will certainly be a night to remember.

The concert, at Famagusta Gate in Nicosia, will showcase some of Mozart’s exquisite masterpieces and various combinations of flute, cello, harp and voice in a collaboration between Flautissimo Limassol Flute Choir and musicians invited from abroad.

Renowned harpist Angela Madjarova will join in the concert, all the way from Sofia and the famous Cypriot soprano Chryso Makariou will join from Vienna. Together with the Flautissimo Limassol Flute Choir, the soloists will transport the audience to another time to entertain classical music lovers and also introduce the great composer and his music to younger generations.

Jazz Quintet

Live performance. January 27. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420

260+1 Years of Mozart

A concert dedicated to the 261st birthday of Mozart. January 27. Pyli Ammohcostou, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 22-430877