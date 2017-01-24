The present is rooted in learning from history

As the Cyprus Problem is very much at the forefront of the news lately and as the world continues to fight for its rights, the event planned for Sunday in Nicosia under the name Common Struggle – The 1948 Miners’ Strike will give us an insight into how two communities can unite for a common cause.

The all-day event is being organised by The Left and the Cyprus Problem group in cooperation with Lefka Municipality. It has a focus on the landmark strike in Cypriot history when 2,000 Greek and Turkish Cypriot miners and their families began a labour movement which the motto ““we and our children are hungry but we shall never betray our struggle.”

As every historical overview aims at informing the present, this joint action between Greek and Turkish Cypriot working people is increasingly becoming more vital in ensuring a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem.

The day will begin with a meeting at Lefka square at 9.30am, then a visit to the site of the mines and then there will be a gathering at the Lefka cinema where a welcome speech will be given before a screening of Paschalis Papapetrou’s critically acclaimed documentary Miners Memories, with Greek and Turkish subtitles.

The documentary, which features one of the leaders of the magnificent strike, Pantelis Varnava, will be introduced by director and script writer Paschalis Papapetrou and film scientific consultant Dr George Constantinou.

After lunch, there will be a presentation by Sotiris Fellas, Enver Bildir, Ahmet An and Anthoula Papadopoulou, and a presentation of photographic documents by Andreas Varnavas.

The event will end with a discussion.

Common Struggles – The 1948 Miners’ Strike

Discussion, visits to the mines, and screening of the documentary Miners Memories. January 29. 9.30am-6pm. Multiple locations in Nicosia. In Greek and Turkish. Tel: 96-350290