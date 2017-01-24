President Anastasiades will address later today the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe

The Republic of Cyprus holds the presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) from 22 November 2016 until 19 May 2017.

According to an official press release, in the morning President Anastasiades will be welcomed at the Palais de l’ Europe by the President and the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly, Pedro Agramunt and Wojciech Sawicki, respectively.

The President will later meet with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland. This will be followed by a meeting with the Commissioner for Human Rights, Nils Muiznieks.

At 1100 local time, the President will address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and later on answer questions from members of the Assembly.

He will then hold a meeting with the President of the CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Gudrun Mosler-Tornstrom.

He will then attend a special ceremony to mark the international day of commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. He will later inaugurate, along with the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, an exhibition about the Holocaust.

The President will then attend an official lunch hosted in his honor by the President of the Parliamentary Assembly.

In the evening, President Anastasiades will visit the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) where he will meet the President of the Court Guido Raimondi in the presence of the Cypriot judge at the ECHR Georgios Serghides.

Later on the President will attend the concert “Mediterranean Heart” given on the occasion of his visit.

Anastasiades arrived in Strasbourg on Monday evening. He attended an official dinner hosted by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cyprus to the Council of Europe Theodora Constantinidou. The dinner was also attended by the Council of Europe Secretary General, the President of the European Court of Human Rights, the President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities and other CoE and PACE officials.

The President of the Republic, who is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides and Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, will return to Cyprus on 25 January.

