The birth of our island

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia will host a lecture by Dr Andreas Panayiotou, former Minister of the Interior and former Chairman of Hellenic Bank, under the name Cyprus and Geology on Thursday.

The lecture, which will be in Greek, is dedicated to the memory of Panayiotou’s co-author of the book Cyprus and Geology: Science, Environment, Culture, Ioannis Panagides. The book was published by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in 2013 and received an honorary distinction from the Academy of Athens in 2014.

The book, which features panoramic photographs and diagrams, describes and presents the genesis and emergence of Cyprus from the sea, as well as the geological processes that gave birth to an island of unique geology and topographic features. The island was also ripe with unique microclimatological conditions and fertile soil covered with thick forests and a great variety of flora and fauna, rich in water and mineral resources and hydrocarbons. All these elements, together with the island’s geographical position at the crossroads between three continents, have formed the basis for ten thousand years of history, art and civilization.

As Panayiotou will explain, the book is not addressed only to geoscientists but also to many other scientists such as historians, archaeologists, agronomists, mining and civil engineers, hydrologists, doctors for the evolution of medicine and pharmacology in Cyprus. Also, primary and secondary education teachers and university professors, as well as anyone who is interested in learning about Cyprus at a deeper level, will find the lecture interesting.

The lecture will take place in Andreas Patsalides Hall at 7pm.

