Tourists spent more nights in island’s hotels in 2016

Holiday makers from home and abroad spent 14.8 million nights in hotels and other establishments during 2016, an increase of 10.9 per cent over 2015 numbers, Eurostat announced on Tuesday.

Nights spent by non-residents rose by 12 per cent, the fourth largest increase in the EU.

However nights spent by the island’s residents dropped by 5.8 per cent.

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in 2016 grew in nearly all member states for which data is available, with the largest increases being observed in Bulgaria (+17.9 per cent) and Slovakia (+16.0 per cent), followed by Poland (+11.8 per cent) and Cyprus (+10.9 per cent). The only significant falls were registered in France with minus 4.6 per cent and the UK (-4.5 per cent).

In the EU, the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation establishments by non-residents grew faster (+3.6 per cent) between 2015 and 2016 than those spent by residents (+0.6 per cent). Almost every EU member state recorded an increase in the number of tourism nights spent by non-residents. A notable exception is France, where this number decreased by 8.7 per cent.

Overall, in 2016 the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation establishments in the EU is expected to have reached more than 2.8 billion, up by two per cent compared with 2015. Since 2009, there has been a steady increase in the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in the EU, notably driven by the rise in the nights spent by non-residents of the member state.