UNSC backs talks, urges parties to seize opportunity to reach historic agreement

The United Nations Security Council urged all parties involved in the Cyprus talks to seize the opportunity to reach an historic agreement for a unified island, as it reiterated its support for the two sides in their effort to strike a deal.

SC President Olof Skoog commended the “steadfast and courageous leadership shown by” the two leaders, Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, and the UN for its crucial support.

Flanked by Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide and head of Unficyp, Elizabeth Spehar, Skoog read a prepared statement that was agreed by all the members of the Council.

He said there had been a very good discussion behind closed doors and members of the Security Council welcomed the progress achieved in the negotiations for a settlement of the Cyprus problem in recent months, as well as the convening of the conference on Cyprus in Geneva, which for the first time dealt with security and guarantees.

“Members of the council have reiterated their strong commitment to supporting the two sides in reaching a deal, including through the rollover of Unficyp,” Skoog said. The SC “urged all parties to maintain the momentum and seize the opportunity they now have to secure an historic agreement for a unified Cyprus.”