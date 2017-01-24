University of Cyprus climbing world rankings

January 24th, 2017

During the past 18 months the University of Cyprus has increased its world ranking by 134 places, according to Webometrics rankings.

It is now in 696th position, up from number 830 the year before.

The university is also the only academic institution in Cyprus which ranks in the top 1,000 universities in the world.

An announcement by the university on Tuesday said it “has a better ranking than Aston University, the University of Massachusetts Boston and Manchester Metropolitan University”.

Among Greek speaking universities, the institution is in seventh place, higher ranked than universities such as the Athens University of Economics and the University of Macedonia.

In a second league table, the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has ranked the University of Cyprus in 894th position, moving up from the 928th position it held last year.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.

The CWUR publishes world ranking of top 1,000 universities in the world. The CWUR model measures the quality of education and student training, and the quality of the faculty members and their research.

