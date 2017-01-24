Our View: High time the negativity of the rejectionists was challenged

DISY chief Averof Neophytou may have ignored the plea by President Anastasiades for a moratorium on public announcements about the Cyprus talks, but in his speech about the Geneva conference to his party’s supreme council, he did not pull his punches when he commented on the actions of the opposition party leaders.

Referring to them as “preachers of fear” he noted how some wanted to leave Geneva on the day the five-party conference begun, others boycotted the reception given by the UN secretary-general and still others were more concerned about leaking information that had been given to them at the national council meeting. At this crucial time for the country, the opposition leaders were trying to avoid responsibility, Neophytou pointed out.

It was high time someone had the bottle to speak about the irresponsible behaviour and actions of the rejectionist parties which deal exclusively in negativity. The president and his spokesmen have inexplicably avoided doing so, probably in the hope they could eventually be won over, something that will never happen. The result is that they have had the freedom to set the agenda of public debate, their scare tactics and misinformation often going unanswered.

Led by Nicolas Papadopoulos, opposition parties repeatedly accused the president of lying, of being untrustworthy and of driving the country to disaster, but they did not like it when their motives and agenda were questioned by Neophytou. And having no answer they resorted to the tried and tested method of accusing their critic of siding with the Turks. “It is obvious that for Mr Neophytou everyone else is to blame apart from Akinci and Turkey,” said an announcement by the patriotic Diko. Edek moved along the same lines pointing out that “Neophytou does not accuse Turkey of her maximalist demands but finds fault with the parties that condemn the efforts of some to maintain Turkey’s presence on the island after a settlement.”

Politics for the “preachers of fear” is nothing more than making defiant statements, criticising any decision or move that would bring us closer to a Cyprus settlement and of course loudly mouthing off against Turkey because that allows them to avoid taking responsibility for anything – including partition which they would blame on Turkey’s intransigence. This needed to be pointed out by someone and Neophytou should be congratulated for doing so.

We hope he carries on doing this, given the president’s reticence to engage in any exchanges, because the patriotism of partition needs to be exposed and the opposition leaders need to accept responsibility for where their antics would lead the country.