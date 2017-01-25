A rainbow of taste

Cherries, oranges, lemons, rocket, blueberries, grapes… it’s said that we should eat a rainbow to get all the vitamins and nutrients that we need. But nature’s true colour palette lies not in fruits and veg but in the fields… Have you, I wonder, ever thought of eating flowers?

Edible flowers can be traced back to Roman times, and to the Chinese, Middle Eastern and Indian cultures. And now it’s back in vogue once again, with top chefs all over the world falling over themselves to provide dishes which boast an exquisite rainbow of tastes, flavours and nutrients. Fortunately for us, local cooks have jumped on the trend and restaurants from Paphos to Nicosia are garnishing their cuisine with everything from Sweet Allison to zinnias. And it’s all thanks to Annelie Roux at Stone Castle Microgreens.

Known primarily for their superb punnets of health-boosting, life-giving microgreens, the Paphos-based company has recently diversified into edible flowers. “The idea,” explains Annelie, “actually came from the chefs themselves. We’ve been growing microgreens” – little vegetable or herb plants which contain up to 40 times the nutrients of the adult plant, and provide a wondrous burst of goodness – “since 2015, providing trays and punnets mostly to restaurant and hotel businesses. But we kept being asked if we could grow edible flowers. Well, flowers are very seasonal. Unlike microgreens you can’t grow them all year round; you’re depending on the sun to get them to open, which makes cloudy days very stressful when you’re trying to fulfil an order!” she laughs. “But, towards the end of summer, we decided to go ahead anyway, and the whole business has really taken off!”

As word spreads, Annelie has found herself supplying restaurants (due to the work involved, only wholesale orders can currently be filled) all over the island on a weekly basis. “We have six or seven restaurants that we supply with flowers each week, and others which order for events and parties and special occasions. We cater to the Crystal Marina, Bistro 55, Le Frenchie, The Sailors’ Rest and a number of other outlets in Limassol, along with The Lost and Found Drinkery, Apperitivo, Akakiko and The Skinny Fox in Nicosia, and the Alexander the Great in Paphos.



Album 1

“At the moment,” she adds, “it’s off-season, so a lot of the hotels have closed down. But in the spring the chefs will be back and ordering a lot of flowers as they develop their new menus. So while we’re currently concentrating on a few varieties” – she mentions violas, pansies, begonias, Sweet Allison, calendula and Egyptian starflower – “as spring rolls around we’ll be able to expand into zinnias, marigolds and all the herb flowers, according to season.”

It seems like a lot of work for what most of us would consider a mere garnish: an admirable topping which is then discarded while we get down to the main business of eating our meal. But there’s so much more to edible flowers, Annelie reveals. “Many, including the beautiful Society Garlic, have a wonderful strong taste that imparts a lovely tang to any dish; others carry the same flavour and fragrance as the herb – lavender flowers, for instance, have a very similar aroma and taste to the leaves, and it’s the same with rosemary, thyme and sage flowers. And while some don’t boast quite the depth of taste, they’re still very flexible as an addition to either desserts or savoury dishes, and do impart the same health benefits…”

Consuming nature’s most abundant rainbow, it transpires, is incredibly beneficial to your health. Because flowers not only add taste, colour and aroma to food, they’re also packed with nutrients. Many are very high in antioxidants; most contain vitamins A, C and E; some provide vitamin D, others beta-carotene. A number possess the type of pollen which ameliorates allergies, others contain substances which aid the digestive system. And all of them include a healthy dose of fibre. But before you dash off to the nearest field in hopes of finding a solitary winter daisy, it’s worth heeding a warning from the professionals. Not all flowers are edible, and it takes someone with Annelie’s expertise to know just what’s safe to bring to the table.

“You have to be very careful about what types of flowers you use in cooking,” she warns. “You need to know the scientific name and be able to correctly identify it.” As an ardent gardener with a wealth of experience, this poses no problem for Annelie. A passionate environmentalist and permaculture specialist, she’s very familiar with all of nature’s bounty, including the best methods of propagating edible flowers.

“The climate here is ideal in many ways with its longer growing season, and to mitigate the effects of the dry weather we employ permaculture principles: flowerbeds are heavily mulched to retain the moisture, special fungi which have a symbiotic relationship with flowers are used. Plus our flowers are interspersed with vegetables, shrubs, and fruit trees” – a mix which confuses harmful insects – “because obviously edible flowers can’t be sprayed, they have to be grown organically.”

While Annelie admits that Stone Castle is on “a big learning curve with the flowers – we started at the end of summer so now we’re learning more about winter”, there are all sorts of plans in the offing for this brilliant local venture. “In spring and summer we’ll have annuals – wonderful colours, amazing fragrances – so I’ve been ordering organic seeds from the UK, and wildflower seeds. We’re planning to provide more employment to the local community, along with a brilliant bee garden in which everything will be pollinated organically. And we can harvest our seeds and regrow them again next year, which is not only very sustainable but also preserves the traditional varieties which are dying out.”

Having built the company on the principles of permaculture (care of the earth, care of the people and return of surplus), Stone Castle edible flowers are really taking off. But it’s not about making a profit in figures, Annelie concludes. “It’s that you’re also benefiting the people and the environment around you, in what is known as the triple bottom line.” Plus, of course, it’s providing us, the consumers, with an exquisite rainbow of goodness, beauty and taste.

For more information on edible flowers, visit the Facebook page ‘Stone Castle Microgreens’, email stonecastlefarms@gmail.com or call 99 714325