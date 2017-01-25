Bank of Cyprus a ‘platinum’ sponsor of Pafos2017

Bank of Cyprus chairman Josef Ackermann

The Bank of Cyprus is the ‘platinum’ sponsor of ‘Pafos2017’ and the events linked to Paphos as the European cultural capital, BoC chairman announced on Wednesday.

Josef Ackermann said the bank will support the programme with both a substantial financial contribution and volunteers from its staff at events.

“We will support different activities in different ways,” corporate press officer at the bank Costas Archimandrites explained. “We are the only platinum sponsor and this is the most supportive type of sponsorship, followed by gold and so on.”

President of the ‘Pafos2017’ organisation Christos Patsalides, in a speech thanking the bank for the contribution, said the project had been a huge challenge especially as planning began in 2013 at the height of the economic crisis when resources were scarce. At the time, there were serious doubts whether Paphos could undertake the project, but they managed to pull it off. A final evaluation report by the EU in May 2016 reported that Paphos is a good example on how a small place with few resources can organise an event of this size.

Altogether 152 projects and more than 350 activities have been planned, with the participation of more than 1,500 artists.

 

