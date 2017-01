Apoel, AEL and Anorthosis all advanced into the quarter-finals of the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday.

Champions Apoel won 2-1 at Nea Salamina to seal a 4-2 aggregate victory, while AEL, flying high in third place in the league, beat Aris 1-0 for a 3-0 aggregate win.

Anorthosis put five past Asil Lisis to cruise into the next round 7-0 on aggregate.

Cyprus Cup Round of 16, second legs:

Asil Lisis 0

Anorthosis 5

Aggregate: 0-7

AEL 1

Aris 0

Aggregate: 3-0

Nea Salamina 1

Apoel 2

Aggregate: 2-4