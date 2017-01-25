Bolt stripped of Olympic gold after Carter fails test

Usain Bolt will have to hand back one of his nine Olympic gold medals after Jamaican team-mate Nesta Carter (left) tested positive for a banned substance at the Beijing Olympics in 2008

Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals after Jamaica team-mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Carter was found to have taken the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

The Jamaica team must return their medals. Trinidad and Tobago will be promoted to gold, Japan move up to silver and fourth-placed Brazil will be awarded bronze, subject to any further results from the IOC anti-doping retesting programme.

