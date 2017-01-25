The hacker of famous people’s accounts jailed

Edward Majerczyk, from Chicago, pleaded guilty to felony computer hacking at a court in Los Angeles last year and will be locked up behind bars for his crime.

Edward has also been ordered to pay £4,600, which will go towards one celebrity’s counselling costs after the photos and videos were taken from personal email accounts.

It comes after Ryan Collins from Pennsylvania was jailed for 18 months back in October for illegally accessing pictures belonging to a number of famous faces.

In a statement, Pennsylvania attorney Bruce Brandler said: “In some instances, Collins would use a software program to download the entire contents of the victims’ Apple iCloud backups.

“In addition, Collins ran a modeling scam in which he tricked his victims into sending him nude photographs. He was taken into custody immediately after sentencing.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer – whose nude photos appeared online – previously dubbed the hacking a “sex crime”.

She said: “I was just so afraid. I didn’t know how this would affect my career … Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world …

“It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change. That’s why these Web sites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody’s mind is to make a profit from it. It’s so beyond me. I just can’t imagine being that detached from humanity. I can’t imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside.”