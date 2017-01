The labour inspection department issued a warning on Wednesday over increased dust in the atmosphere across the island.

At 1pm, measurements showed above normal levels in Nicosia, Larnaca, Zygi, and Limassol.

Due to the small size of the airborne particles, the public, especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and people with health problems, are advised to avoid venturing outside until the phenomenon subsidies.

For up to date readings click here