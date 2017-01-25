Justin Timberlake humbled by his Oscar nomination

January 25th, 2017

The 35-year-old singer says he is really humbled by his first Oscar nomination for Best Song

The 35-year-old singer has received his first ever Oscar nomination for Best Song for his original track ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’, which featured in the animated comedy ‘Trolls’, and has had to keep “pinching” himself to make sure he’s not dreaming.

He said: “I’m really humbled by the whole thing. I think most of all; I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song.

“Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling.

“For the Academy to recognise this song? Wow. Yeah, I’m pinching myself.”

And Justin – who wrote the track along with songwriters Max Martin and Johan Schuster – said it was his wife Jessica Biel who broke the good news to him as he was “recovering” from a late night at the studio when the nominations were announced.

He added to Deadline.com: “I was recovering from a late night at the studio so when I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife broke the news to me which was even sweeter.

“We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado. I’m just really honoured and grateful they recognised the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?’ Obviously it was a great year for Max and Johan and myself with the success of the song. I’m having a pinch-yourself moment.”

