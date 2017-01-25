Lower temperatures expected in coming days

People should brace for colder weather as temperatures are expected to fall markedly in the next few days, according to the Met Service.

“The temperatures will be around 15C to 16C inland, and 16 to 17C in coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday,” Met officer Panayiotis Mouskos said on Wednesday morning.

“On Friday temperatures will drop to around 10C inland and 8C on Saturday. Coastal areas will be a couple of degrees warmer.”

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday increased clouds, isolated showers, and snow in the mountains are expected, with the possibility of storms in the afternoon.

There will also be increased dust in the atmosphere.

“It is rather cold but this type of weather with heavy rainfall is to be expected during winter,” Mouskos said.

According to the morning police report, all roads leading to Troodos are open but slippery due to frost and drivers are asked to be particularly careful.