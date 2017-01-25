Maronites applying to move to their villages in the north

More than 100 Maronites have applied to resettle in the four villages belonging to their community in the north, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues Fotis Fotiou said on Wednesday.

It followed a meeting with the representative of the Maronite community in parliament and the mayors of the four Maronite villages, Kormakitis, Karpashia, Asomatos and Agia Marina Skyllouras.

During the meeting, they addressed the problems of the community in general but especially those living in the north.

It was decided to prepare a strategic plan to strengthen the community and the villages with infrastructure projects and further assistance to existing residents, visitors and people who wish to resettle there.

Specifically, they discussed projects that will start immediately in the four villages and exchanged views on how to improve the quality of life of existing Maronite residents.

Fotiou said Maronites were particularly interested in resettling in Kormakitis for which there were 100 new applications.

Planned works include the building of a hall near the church in Asomatos, general infrastructure projects in Ayia Marina and Karpashia, and the renovation of the sports centre in Kormakitis.