Musical mastery from Russia

The Russian Science and Cultural Centre in Nicosia will host a free musical event under the name Embassy of Music Mastery tonight at 7.30pm.

The concert, which is being held on Tatyana Day – a Russian student holiday – will feature well-known and modern classics performed by graduates of St Petersburg Conservatory and the Laureates of International Competitions Alexander Vasiliev (clarinet) and Andrei Telkov (piano).

The soloists will perform Saint-Saens’ Sonata for Clarinet. The piece will introduce audience members to the composer’s late creative period. Debussy’s First Rapsody will also amaze listeners with elegant and eloquent sounds.

Vasilyev will perform the piece Fantasy by German composer and clarinetist Jorg Widmann, while the solo piano pieces taken on by Telkov will be Mozart’s Eighth Sonata and a number of pieces by Chopin.

Twenty-five-year-old Vasiliev, from Yekaterinburg, is a graduate of the St Petersburg Conservatory (Class of Honoured Artist of Russia, Professor Andrei Kazakov) and the French National Higher Conservatory of Lyon (Class of Nicolas Balder and Robert Byanchotto). He was the Laureate at the Russia-wide Music Competition as part of the Woodwind Quintet of Honoured St Petersburg Philharmonia Academic Symphony Orchestra, in Moscow last year. The clarinet player has been a member of St Petersburg Music House Programme since 2008.

Telkov, who is also 25-years-old and from Voronezh, is a graduate of St Petersburg Conservatory (Class of Honoured Artist of Russia, Professor Alexander Sandler). He was the Laureate of the Schumann International Competition in Germany in 2012. The pianist has been a member of St Petersburg Music House Programme since 2011.

Embassy of Musical Mastery is a unique project of the St Petersburg Music House which was founded in 2012 and includes the creative meetings of leading Russian musicians. It also arranges for young soloists to tour and give concerts at the Russian Science and Cultural Centres around the world.

Performance by Alexander Vasiliev and Andrei Telkov. January 25. Russian Science and Cultural Centre, Alasias Street, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-761607