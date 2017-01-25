Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals

Vamos! The Spaniard reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.

Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.

The Spaniard joined Roger Federer in the last four, keeping alive the prospect of a dream final between the two great rivals who have claimed 31 grand slam titles between them.

Having not reached a major semi-final since his 2014 French Open title, the 30-year-old Nadal produced a match from his halcyon days to fell the third-seeded Canadian in two hours and 44 minutes at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal will play 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final.

