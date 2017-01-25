New tourism study predicts rosy future

A new study on tourism development suggests that by 2030 tourism arrivals could go up by 82 per cent, revenues increase by 185 per cent and 64 per cent more staff employed in the industry if the study’s strategy is implemented.

The new plan, which was presented to a ministerial committee on Wednesday, is part of developing a new tourism strategy.

“For the first time, an integrated, comprehensive national strategy presents not only quantitative and qualitative objectives but a specific plan with proposed actions and schedules for how these goals will be achieved, and by which public and private entities, with a time frame from 2017 to 2030,” an official announcement said.

The statement said experts have found that by 2030 Cyprus can become a year-round sustainable tourist destination that attracts an additional 4.8 million foreign tourists, 40 per cent of whom will visit the island in the period from November to April.

“The proposed new model of tourism development aims to attract tourists with higher per capita expenditure and create significant added value for Cyprus, for the local community, business, environment and economy,” said the announcement.

To achieve the targets integrated planning is needed, as is “upgrading of existing tourist clusters with better service, improving the visual aesthetics, creating new products and a rich experience for tourists with emphasis on local heritage, culture and natural environment, while contributing to and improving the quality of life of Cypriot citizens.”

The plan goes hand in hand with the planned establishment of a deputy minister of tourism which will be decided by the cabinet in March, after the recommendations of the action plan have been assessed.