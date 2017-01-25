Pistol seized during joint EU operation

Two pistols were found and seized in Cyprus and Bulgaria as part of a joint operation supported by Europol.

During the operation, dubbed Bosphorus in 2016, which took place between May and October last year, searches were conducted in seven premises and in six vehicles across Cyprus, a police press release said.

During one of the searches, police found and seized a pistol. One suspect is expected to be charged in connection with the find, police said.

A second gun was seized in Bulgaria following information conveyed by police in Cyprus through the national Europol unit.

On a European level, nearly 250 arrests and 556 gas and alarm pistols were seized as part of the operation, which involved a series of international actions in 2016 in 10 EU Member States, coordinated by Romania as the Activity’s Action leader and with the full operational and analytical support of Europol.

Operation Bosphorus is a series of actions developed under the EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats) Firearms OAP 2015 targeting gas/alarm pistols of Turkish manufacture trafficked into Europe via Bulgaria.