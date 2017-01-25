Police investigating car fires

Limassol police were on Wednesday looking into a car arson that caused substantial damage and a fire in a second vehicle that had been immobilised by the owner.

“Extensive damage to the front part of a car, property of a 52-year-old woman, was caused by a fire, which broke out at around 3am today (Wednesday) in Limassol,” police said.

The fire service, which was called to put out the blaze, said the car was parked outside the house of a 50-year-old man currently using it, on Imvros street, in the Mesa Gitonia area of the city.

They responded with two vehicles from Ayios Nicholas fire station.

Later on Wednesday police said the cause of the fire, which caused around €2,000 worth of damage, was arson.

Firefighters were also called to a blaze, this time in an immobilised car parked under a shelter in an open area on Tzelar Bayar street, a little before 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Two vehicles from Ayios Yiannis fire station responded putting out the blaze which again caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Limassol CID are investigating the incident.