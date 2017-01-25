School children injured in minibus crash

Seven pupils were slightly injured in the north after a minibus they were travelling in overturned near the village of Trikomo.

The driver of the bus escaped unhurt, reports said.

The vehicle was headed for Trikomo when the driver apparently lost control while approaching a junction and crashed into a barricade before tipping over.

Seven pupils, four boys and three girls aged between 11 and 17 were rushed to hospital where they were kept for treatment. The driver was being questioned by the authorities.

It was the second road crash in the north involving pupils in a couple of months.

On November 29, two high-school pupils and the driver of a bus died after they crashed into a lorry.