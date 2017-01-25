Solution will safeguard ‘Cypriot Hellenism’ says negotiator

Ongoing efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem will not come at the expense of Cypriot Hellenism and the Republic of Cyprus, Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis said on Tuesday night.

He was addressing expats in New York at a farewell ceremony for Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Nicos Emiliou.

Noting various “messages of concern are being heard,” Mavroyiannis urged overseas Cypriots not to worry. “What is happening is nothing that would endanger Cypriot Hellenism and the Republic of Cyprus,” he said.

“We are trying to look at every possibility but at the same time we are aware of the limits.”

The Greek Cypriot negotiator urged the expats to continue supporting Cyprus and Greece throughout these difficult times. “Things are not easy but we must find ways to improve the situation for Cyprus and create conditions, which will secure the future of our people and future generations.” Nothing is certain, he said, adding “a great effort is underway.”

Mavroyiannis said the meetings in Switzerland on security and guarantees did not produce concrete results but efforts continued.

He added this was the first time Turkish Cypriots had submitted a map and a point had been reached where the Cyprus problem must be faced as an issue of invasion and occupation.

Outgoing ambassador Nicos Emiliou, speaking at the gathering organised by the Federation of Cyprus, said the Greek and Cypriot community of the US is at the forefront of Hellenism. “Therefore your contacts and your efforts with American politicians are very useful and have a special significance,” he said.

Emiliou will head the Cyprus permanent delegation at the EU in Brussels, replacing ambassador Kornilios Korniliou who will undertake duty in New York on February 13.

Greece’s permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Ekaterini Boura and other diplomats praised Emiliou’s service and high professional standards as well the excellent cooperation they had with him.

Emiliou thanked the overseas Cypriots for their support and said he believed overseas Cypriots could be the most effective means of influencing the US administration into supporting the rights of Cypriot and Greeks.

“Your role continues to be more than ever significant now,” Emiliou said, referring to the election of US President Donald Trump.

The gathering was also addressed by PSEKA president Philip Christopher, chairman of the Federation of Cyprus-America organisations Kyriakos Papastylianou, the founder of the Greek-American Council Nicos Mougiourhs and the founder of the Cyprus-American Chamber of Commerce Andreas Komodromou.