A tour of intense art

In the context the major retrospective exhibition entitled Glyn Hughes 1931-2014, the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre and the Pierides Foundation (NiMAC) will offer a number of guided tours.

The exhibition, which will run until Saturday, brings together a large body of work by the late artist, examining the various aspects of his artistic personality from 1931, when he was born, until his death. To get to know the artist better, the exhibition brings to light some of his most important works, including paintings, costumes and set designs, as well as extensive archival material and many accounts from people who got to know him during his career.

The reason behind such a big exhibition and also the extension of its time frame, is attributed to the fact that few artists have left such a mark on the local art scene as Hughes. His character, like his artwork, was full of intensity and colour. He made sure he was involved in anything of interest to him happening on the island and he is considered a pioneer of abstract expressionism in Cyprus.

The guided tours will take place today in Greek at 5pm and in English at 6pm, on Friday at 5pm and 6pm in Greek, and on Saturday again at 5pm in Greek and at 6pm in English.

Reservation is not required and all guided tours are free of charge.

