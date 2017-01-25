Villages go dark in mystery power cut

January 25th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Villages go dark in mystery power cut

Several villages in rural Limassol and Paphos have been without power since Wednesday morning, according to the electricity authority’s (EAC) spokeswoman.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that 13 villages have gone with no power supply since 9am Wednesday.

“EAC crews have been trying to identify the problem,” spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said.

“Identifying it is very hard, it is a rural area, finding the exact spot is difficult.”

The affected villages are Omodos, Vasa Kilaniou, Arsos, Mallia, Arminou, Salamiou, Pretori, Ayios Ioannis, Ayios Nicolaos, Kedares, Filousa, Mesana, and a part of Mandria.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close