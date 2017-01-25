Villages go dark in mystery power cut

Several villages in rural Limassol and Paphos have been without power since Wednesday morning, according to the electricity authority’s (EAC) spokeswoman.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that 13 villages have gone with no power supply since 9am Wednesday.

“EAC crews have been trying to identify the problem,” spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said.

“Identifying it is very hard, it is a rural area, finding the exact spot is difficult.”

The affected villages are Omodos, Vasa Kilaniou, Arsos, Mallia, Arminou, Salamiou, Pretori, Ayios Ioannis, Ayios Nicolaos, Kedares, Filousa, Mesana, and a part of Mandria.