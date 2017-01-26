A big year for Paphos kicks off in style

This weekend is a big one as it is when the opening events for the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 will lift off. We have already given you a list of things to do and see on Saturday, and now you can find out what the capital of culture has lined up for Sunday.

Sunday starts a bit later than Saturday – probably to give everyone a rest from all the partying they did the night before – but it starts once again with a bit of exercise and sight-seeing with a walk around the city, starting off at Kennedy square. Just like on Saturday, everyone present will have the chance to walk around the main venues that will host the events. Volunteers and information points in different parts of the city will provide information about the Pafos2017 programme.

At noon, you will move indoors to the municipal art gallery where the choir of the Music School of Paphos will give a performance. The choir travelled to the other European capital of culture for 2017, Aarhus in Denmark, for the opening ceremony on January 21 in order to connect the two European Capitals of Culture both symbolically and literally.

The day continues at the gallery at 12.30pm with a video installation entitled Far Off Land. The installation focuses on the distant land of childhood and the memories of the body, as well as the distant land of the shared hopes and dreams for the future. The project was inspired by the work of the renowned Cypriot poet Taner Baybars, as well as the research the team conducted on childhood before and after 1974.

In this installation, three generations of Cypriots – from both sides of the buffer zone – get together to share their experiences. It is devoted to the two communities, as well as to all people living in a divided society.

The exhibition will remain open until February 23, and it will be open from 10am-7pm until then.

The day continues with music at 3pm when the percussion ensemble of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at the En Plo gallery.

At the same time, all those present at the gallery can enjoy a tour of the exhibition titled Departing Mythologies. The exhibition honours the great visual artists from the so-called ‘second generation’ of Cyprus, who played a decisive role in the development of the arts on the island. Some of these artists are the painters Stas Paraschos, Costas Economou, Andreas Charalambides, Giorgos Kotsonis, Christos Christou and Christos Foukaras, as well as the sculptors Andis Hadjiadamos and Kypros Perdios.

If you can’t go around the exhibition on Sunday, you will be able to do so from 10am until 7pm until February 28 when the exhibition closes.

The day continues in the general spirit of Art with a tour of the exhibition taking place at Paphos Castle titled ‘Gazing at the Future’, dedicated to the Oscar-nominated Cypriot film artist Michael Cacoyiannis.

The exhibition showcases material from the artist’s archives, portraits, photos, scenes from the making of his films and also shots from those films.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 7pm until February 15.

Next up, the Cyprus Theatre Organisation will present the play Incendies by Wajdi Mouawad at the Apostolou Pavlou gymnasium stadium at 6pm. The outdoor set enables audience members to watch the play while seated in their cars. The actors’ voices will be transmitted on a specific radio frequency.

The night ends with a performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra under the name In the Land of Aphrodite and Pygmalion. The concert will focus on the region’s myths, legends and, not least, its very own goddess, Aphrodite.

The orchestra will take us on a musical journey featuring Aphrodite, Adones, Arodafnousa, Pygmalion and Galatea, whose myths and legends have inspired composers and artists to produce timeless masterpieces.

Pafos2017 Opening Events

A number of events to mark the opening of the European of Capital of Culture, Pafos2017. January 29. Around Paphos. 11am-9pm. Tel: 26-932017