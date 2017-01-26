When culture brings us together

The Cypriot Intangible Cultural Heritage Project team is hosting a screening of the documentary Karsilama on Sunday at Windcraft Music Centre in Nicosia at 6pm.

The Cypriot Intangible Cultural Heritage Project is a bi-communal project funded by the European Union under the Cypriot Civil Society in Action IV programme. It was implemented by the Lefkosa Folklore Association (Folkder) in cooperation with the Kontea Heritage Foundation, in order to protect and promote the intangible cultural heritage shared by the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

The project included field research on intangible cultural heritage, dance shows and awareness-raising campaigns on the rich and varied intangible cultural heritage of Cyprus.

As part of the field research, 16 trips to villages took place across Cyprus, in order to gather information regarding the Cypriot intangible heritage.

The next phase was dance performances. The 24 young dancers of the two associations came together under the supervision of their trainers, and practised together for dance performances in the north and south, as well as at an international festival.

Karsilama is the documentary of this journey, showing where the journey began and what the team managed to accomplish in the end.

The book Knowing Each Other Through Researching Cypriot Intangible Cultural Heritage records the information gathered during the research trips.

The creators of the documentary will be present for a discussion after the screening.

Karsilama

Film screening and discussion. January 29. Windcraft Music Centre, 27 Xanthis Xenierou, Nicosia. 6pm. Free. Tel: 22-377748