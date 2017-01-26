Iranian woman slips through Larnaca airport on Swedish passport

An Iranian woman who managed to slip through security at Larnaca airport, making it to Bucharest, was sent back by

Romanian authorities after the Swedish passport she was travelling on was found to have been stolen.

Reports say the 28-year-old made her way through the usual security channels at Larnaca airport before boarding her flight, using a passport belonging to a Swedish national.

Romanian immigration officials who arrested her informed the Cypriot authorities they were sending the woman back after finding the features of the photograph on the passport did not match the woman’s.

On being questioned, the 28-year-old is reported to have admitted to buying the travel document in Turkey for €20,000 before travelling to Cyprus, where she stayed in the north for a period before crossing to the government controlled area, making her way to Larnaca airport.

Investigations established that the passport she held is genuine, but belongs to another person.