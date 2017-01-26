Kickbacks at Nicosia sewerage board

An ongoing criminal investigation has uncovered strong clues of widespread bribery at the Sewerage Board of Nicosia (SAL), it emerged on Wednesday.

The police are said to be wrapping up their probe, and will be forwarding their findings to the attorney-general, who will decide whether to initiate criminal proceedings.

So far, investigators have found evidence implicating at least four individuals, suspected of taking kickbacks from contractors for projects awarded by the sewerage board.

Daily Politis reported that three persons, formerly with SAL, are in the police’s crosshairs: two former members of the board, and a former employee.

Last May, the Audit Office – which started looking into the affair – conveyed its findings to the attorney-general’s office. The AG decided to green-light a criminal investigation, and police began interviewing a number of people.

Having secured court warrants to check the bank accounts of 10 individuals, police tracked €1 million in the account of a former SAL employee.

It was reported on Wednesday that during the 2003-2014 period, the person in question made regular cash deposits into his bank accounts ranging from €5,000 to €15,000.

It further emerged that a first-degree relative of this former SAL employee was working for a company co-owned by the same contractor suspected to be linked to the payments.

Meanwhile in the accounts of two former SAL board members, authorities found that multiple cheque payments were made by a specific contractor, ranging from €1,000 to €3,000.

One of the board members received some 20 cheques from the contractor in question, whereas the other board member got one or two cheque payments from the same contractor.

In addition, police discovered payments made by a contractor to two political parties – although further investigations on this are needed.

The SAL board comprises 20 members, representing the municipalities of the Greater Nicosia area. The board is chaired by the Nicosia mayor. During the 2006-2011 period, Nicosia municipality had six members on the board, Strovolos five members, Aglantzia three members, Lakatamia two members; Latsia, Ayios Dometios and Engomi had one member each.

Nevertheless, the handling of the contract awarded for part of the work done on a waste treatment facility in Anthoupolis was assigned to an ad hoc committee comprising just four members. Two of these four individuals were found to have received the aforementioned payments by cheque from the contractor.

Police also discovered that one of the two former SAL board members received a cheque from a contractor in 2012, at a time when the former had already left SAL.

The latest discovery implicates a fourth person – a former functionary at the auditor-general’s office. Looking into the person’s bank accounts, police found cash deposits of several thousands of euros in Cyprus as well as in an offshore bank in the Channel Islands (Guernsey).

The investigation into SAL contracts covers the 2003-2014 period.

Following accusations by the Green party that the police were covering up the affair, authorities were recently forced to issue a statement noting that their probe “is at an advanced stage”.

But according to both Politis and Phileleftheros, during a recent meeting of the attorney-general with CID officers, it was decided there was not enough evidence at this stage to issue arrest warrants.