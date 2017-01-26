Kyriakos Mikellis re-elected president of KEFEA

NHS and falsified medicines top priorities of new Board

Kyriakos Mikellis, Cyprus Business Manager at Pfizer, has been re-elected president of the Cyprus Association of Research and Development Pharmaceutical Companies (KEFEA) for another two year term.

In statements, Mr Mikellis thanked the Board of Directors for their vote of confidence in him and stressed that among KEFEA’s priorities in the near future were to contribute positively to the implementation of a viable and effective National Health Scheme that guarantees all Cypriot patients access to effective and safe pharmaceuticals as well as the establishment of the National Medicines Verification Organization (KOEF).

As Mr Mikellis explained, this organisation will be responsible for implementing the European directive on falsified medicines in Cyprus. This directive stipulates that pharmaceutical packaging must carry a unique code that must be verified throughout the drug marketing chain. “It is a very important project that will see the participation of all stakeholders and the relevant authorities with the aim of tackling the movement of counterfeit medicines effectively and protecting public health,” he added.

Mrs Jacqueline Anastassiades, Managing Director of MSD in Cyprus, was elected vice president.

KEFEA was founded in 2006 and represents the innovative pharmaceutical industry in Cyprus as a member of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). Its members are the companies GSK, Lilly, MSD, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen Hellas, AstraZeneca, Astellas and Genesis Pharma.