Leaders meet for first time after Geneva, Mont Pelerin

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are set to meet on Thursday morning for the first time after the Geneva meeting and its continuation at deputies’ on January 18-19 at Mont Pelerin.

Thursday’s meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 10am will assess the outcome of the meetings in Geneva and Mont Pelerin, as well as prepare for the continuation of the dialogue on the internal aspects of the Cyprus issue (properties, territory, EU, economy, governance) and the external issue (security and guarantees).

The negotiating team of the Greek Cypriot side met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of President Anastasiades to prepare the ground for Tursday’s meeting.