Leaders meet for first time after Geneva, Mont Pelerin

January 26th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Leaders meet for first time after Geneva, Mont Pelerin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) with the leaders in Geneva

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are set to meet on Thursday morning for the first time  after the Geneva meeting and its continuation at deputies’ on January 18-19 at Mont Pelerin.

Thursday’s meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 10am will assess the outcome of the meetings in Geneva and Mont Pelerin, as well as prepare for the continuation of the dialogue on the internal aspects of the Cyprus issue (properties, territory, EU, economy, governance) and the external issue (security and guarantees).

The negotiating team of the Greek Cypriot side met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of President Anastasiades to prepare the ground for Tursday’s meeting.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close