Leaders meet for first time after Geneva – Mont Pelerin

January 26th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

The two leaders will meet for the first time since the Cyprus conference in Geneva earlier this month

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are set to meet on Thursday morning for the first time since the Conference on Cyprus in Geneva.

The conference broke down on January 12 and was followed by a meeting at technocrat level on January 18 and 19 in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 10am and will assess the outcome of the meetings in Geneva and Mont Pelerin as well as prepare for the continuation of the dialogue on the internal aspects of the Cyprus issue (properties, territory, EU, economy, governance) and the external issue (security and guarantees).

The Greek Cypriot negotiating team had a meeting on Wednesday with Anastasiades to prepare the ground for the latest meeting.

CNA

