Making gold from sound

Savino Live in Larnaca has yet another rocking night planned this week, to ensure that you make the most of your weekend.

The band to grace the Savino stage are no other than Sensual Alchemist. The band, who are Andreas Koumis (lead vocals), Andreas Spyrou (bass guitar/vocals), Antonis Koumbari (guitar), Alex Iacovou (drums) and Andreas Rat Hadjipanteli (samples/synths/guitar), are no strangers to the bar nor indeed to Larnaca, as they hail from the city.

The boys came together in 2014 and, for the past three years, they have not stopped growing artistically as a musical unit and testing the limits of their creativity and stage presence. The band have said that their genre of music is complicated, and this process of constant development brings together sounds in what can only be called a sensual alchemy. The result is “an amalgamation of riff-oriented, heavy rock and borderline metal,” according to their Facebook page.

Their sound continues to evolve to incorporate a variety of styles and influences, including Rage Against The Machine, System Of A Down and Tool.

On stage, Sensual Alchemist boast a fierce energy to be reckoned with. But don’t let that scare you. They are always very appreciative of fans supporting their live gigs and always feel grateful that they have a chance to do what they love.

Live performance by the local band. January 28. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10.30pm -3.30am.€5. Tel: 99-860304