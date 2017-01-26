A minute with Costas Siahinian Co-Founder of Hula Hops Brewing, and Co-founder of Cyprus Homebrewers Association, Manager at Brewfellas Beer Bar

Where do you live?

A flat in downtown Nicosia, with my partner.

Best childhood memory?

Growing up with all my friends around. Playing all day long, in a neighbourhood full of kids.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Achillion (Platanos) tavern in old Ayious Omologites area. I love boiled beans (Fasolia) and Kleftiko. Not a big fan of liver and cooked spinach.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee as usual, double!

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Night person for sure. Don’t get me wrong, I do enjoy a nice day BBQ, but nothing beats a night at the pub with some good friends.

Best book ever read?

Not a typical novel fan. I mostly enjoy reading history related books. Just finished Robert D Kaplan’s Balkan Ghosts, while a mind opening one was The Invention of the Jewish People by Shlomo Sand. It challenges the way you perceive history.

Favourite film of all time?

12 Angry men (1957). I never thought I could enjoy such an old and simple-made movie. Brilliant!

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Backpacking through Andalusia/Spain with my partner back in 2012. Amazing food, great wine, perfect scenery, all in a culturally rich background. Dream trip has to be a beer hunting journey through USA.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Kanali 6 radio. I love to drive and hear radio shows.

What is always in your fridge?

Craft beer and cheese.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat for sure. My goal is to be able to have a house somewhere in the mountains, with a nice small vegetable garden and some animals.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Beer and whiskey author, Michael James Jackson, aka Beer Hunter. He made beer popular again, giving credit to all beer styles. I am sure he would not leave me unsatisfied with his beer choices.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Drink all the craft beer I can. Seriously now, I would probably spend my last hours with my loved ones, sipping some amazing Stout beers.

What is your greatest fear?

The endlessness of outer space and the vastness of the ocean.

Tell me a joke…

What’s the best way to keep milk fresh?

Leave it in the cow!