Parliaments of Israel, Cyprus and Greece committed to securing tangible results

The first trilateral meeting of the Presidents of the parliaments of Israel, Cyprus and Greece wrapped up on Thursday in Israel with the signing of a joint statement, expressing their commitment to work with a view to secure tangible results of their trilateral cooperation.

It was decided that the next trilateral meeting would be hosted in Cyprus.

The agenda of the meeting included issues related to parliamentary cooperation in the field of water resources, the relations of the three countries with their respective diaspora, combating racism and intolerance, encouraging youth entrepreneurship and cooperation in the field of education and research.

House President Demetris Syllouris noted that cooperation in the field of education and research would bring young people of the three countries together, and that the three parliaments must contribute to this. He also noted the need for the use of European funds in this respect by the parliaments of Greece and Cyprus.

Syllouris also spoke of the challenges which Cyprus faces in the field of water resources, and suggested joint visits to countries where overseas Israelis, Cypriots and Greeks live, with a view to encouraging cooperation among them.

Referring to the issue of combating racism and intolerance, Syllouries presented the work that the House has done to this end with the adoption of legislation against intolerance and of genocide denial, including the Holocaust.