Teen critical after moped accident

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition on Thursday after his moped collided with a car on the old Limassol to Nicosia road, near Mosfiloti.

The accident happened around 4.30pm. According to the police, the 17-year-old tried to overtake a car ahead, but collided with the car when it made an abrupt turn.

The moped driver sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Nicosia general hospital. He was said to be in critical condition.

An 18-year-old, who was riding on the moped behind the 17-year-old, suffered a shattered knee. He was being treated at Nicosia general.