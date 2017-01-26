Teen critical after moped accident

January 26th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Teen critical after moped accident

Nicosia General Hospital

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition on Thursday after his moped collided with a car on the old Limassol to Nicosia road, near Mosfiloti.

The accident happened around 4.30pm. According to the police, the 17-year-old tried to overtake a car ahead, but collided with the car when it made an abrupt turn.

The moped driver sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Nicosia general hospital. He was said to be in critical condition.

An 18-year-old, who was riding on the moped behind the 17-year-old, suffered a shattered knee. He was being treated at Nicosia general.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close