Texting case against Vergas and three others suspended

The attorney-general has suspended prosecution of former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas and three others who were accused of threatening witnesses and obstruction of justice.

The decision was made after an EU court ruled against storing telecoms data to be used by national authorities in the case of a crime.

The case against Vergas and the other three was based on telecoms data retrieved by police under a law that mandated their storage for six months.

Vergas, his former assistant Maria Solomonidou, her husband Constantinos Sifantos and her father Elias Solomonides, faced charges of sending threatening texts in September 2014, to daily Politis’ Paphos correspondent Costas Nanos, municipal employee Androulla Efthymiou, and current Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos.

The transmissions included death threats.

The text recipients were material witnesses in a case where construction company Aristo Developers was suspected of falsifying land-zoning blueprints in relation to the demarcation of plots at Skali, Paphos. The defendants in that criminal case were cleared of all charges earlier this year.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides said the court decision had a bug impact across the EU.

He said it was a useful tool in fighting crime.

Following the EU court’s decision, it would not be proper to allow the case to go on, Clerides said.

“Instead of having a court decision that unavoidably would have followed the result of the European court, we judged appropriate to suspend it and see how we proceed,” he added.

Police were able to link Solomonidou and Vergas to the messages by establishing that the phone from which the text messages had been sent had been purchased by Vergas, who said he gave it to Solomonidou as a gift.

Telecommunications records also showed that the two had been in close proximity to each other at the time the messages were sent.