Theft and arson in Paralimni

January 26th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Theft and arson in Paralimni

File photo

Police on Thursday were investigating a car arson and a warehouse burglary in Paralimni, belonging to the same man.

According to police, the 61-year-old reported that the car, property of his company, was on fire in an open area of Paralimni.

The fire service arrived in the area and put out the blaze after which an investigation confirmed it had been started deliberately.

The vehicle, worth some €2,000, was destroyed.

The 61-year-old also reported that an aluminium door of his warehouse had been broken into and €250 worth of tools had been stolen.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close