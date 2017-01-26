Theft and arson in Paralimni

Police on Thursday were investigating a car arson and a warehouse burglary in Paralimni, belonging to the same man.

According to police, the 61-year-old reported that the car, property of his company, was on fire in an open area of Paralimni.

The fire service arrived in the area and put out the blaze after which an investigation confirmed it had been started deliberately.

The vehicle, worth some €2,000, was destroyed.

The 61-year-old also reported that an aluminium door of his warehouse had been broken into and €250 worth of tools had been stolen.