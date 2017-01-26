Thousands of Cypriots taken part in Erasmus+

Thousands of Cypriots have participated in the Erasmus+ programmes of the European Commission since 1997, with their numbers growing every year.

In the period 1997-2013, a total of 11,607 Cypriot students took part in youth exchanges who were accompanied by 1,944 youth workers and 103 volunteers. Meanwhile, 2,508 students were involved in education and training programmes in addition to 1,304 academic staff.

In 2014, 1,273 young people were involved in exchange programmes and volunteerism while 581 students participated in the programme for education or training.

In addition, Director of the Foundation for the Management of European Lifelong Learning Programmes, Dr Androulla Papanastasiou said that Cypriot organisations and foundations participate in subsidised partnerships with other European organisations.

As the Erasmus+ programme marks 30 years in 2017, Papanastasiou said funds do not allow all those who wish to take part an opportunity but an increase in funding is expected between 2018 and 2020.

For the 2007-2013 period €29,385,118 were allocated for Cyprus for the Lifelong Learning Programme, while for 2014-2016 €20,195,304 was allocated for Erasmus+.

Erasmus+ involves people of all ages, helping them develop and share knowledge and experience at institutions and organisations in different countries.

The programme has opportunities for a wide range of organisations, including universities, education and training providers, think-tanks, research organisations, and private businesses.

The aim of Erasmus+ is to contribute to the Europe 2020 strategy for growth, jobs, social equity and inclusion, as well as the aims of ET2020, the EU`s strategic framework for education and training.

Erasmus+ also aims to promote the sustainable development of its partners in the field of higher education, and contribute to achieving the objectives of the EU Youth Strategy.