Two more red notices for CFA

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) has received two more ‘red notices’ from European governing body UEFA regarding suspicious betting activity relating to two recent football games.

According to UEFA, the betting activity around both games strongly suggests they may have been fixed.

The first notice concerns the January 22 league fixture between Apoel and AE Zakakiou, which the former won 7-0.

UEFA said there was a great deal on punting for AE Zakakiou to trail by at least five goals at half time.

As it happened, the half-time score was 5-0 to Apoel.

UEFA said it held AE Zakakiou responsible.

The second notice relates to a January 18 cup fixture (second leg) between Karmiotissa and Aek Larnaca.

Bets were being placed on Karmiotissa losing by at least a five-goal difference.

The full-time result was 6-1 to Aek.

In this case, UEFA said suspicion fell on Karmiotissa.

The CFA said it had forwarded the red notices to the sporting judge.

Not two months ago, CFA boss Costakis Koutsokoumnis was vowing that “the party is over for the betting mafia.”

At the time, and under pressure from UEFA, the association approved modifications to the disciplinary code regarding matches and suspicious betting activity, with tough fines and long prison sentences for those found throwing or fixing matches.