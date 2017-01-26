Two suspects held over mugging

Police said Thursday they have arrested a second boy on suspicion of robbing two girls at knife-point in Limassol last weekend.

Another 15-year-old boy is already in custody following the incident last Sunday.

Limassol police said they arrested the boys, who face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery and carrying a knife, after the girls, aged 13 and 15, reported that at around 6.30pm last Sunday while at a park, they were approached by two youths who threatened them with a knife, demanding any valuables they had on them.

One of the boys snatched the 13-year-old’s handbag but she managed to take it back. He then snatched the 15-year-old’s bag and fled the scene.

The girl ran after them in a bid to take back her bag and mobile phone, with bystanders also taking part in the chase, but the teen got away.

The first boy apprehended, who is known to the police, was arrested by a patrol at around 2.15am on Monday morning, after which he was taken in for questioning where police said he admitted to the offence.

It was then that the second suspect was identified, and an arrest warrant issued.