UNSC unanimously adopts resolution renewing Unficyp’s mandate until July 31

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted on Thursday a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) until July 31.

No speeches were delivered by the members of the Council following the adoption of resolution 2338.

The resolution is a technical rollover with very minor changes from resolution 2300 adopted last July. The Security Council reaffirms all its relevant resolutions on Cyprus, in particular resolution 1251 of 29 June 1999 (describing the basis of the solution) and subsequent resolutions and calls on the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkish forces to restore in Strovilia the military status quo which existed there prior to 30 June 2000.

On the Cyprus peace negotiations, the Council welcomes the good progress in negotiations, including the convening of a Conference for Cyprus under UN auspices in January 2017, and the participants’ commitment to support the process towards a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus, and the support provided by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide.

Finally, it requests the Secretary-General to intensify further transition planning in relation to a settlement, guided by developments in negotiations, and encourages the sides to engage with each other, as well as with UNFICYP and the United Nations Good Offices mission, on issues related to the implementation of a settlement.