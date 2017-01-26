US would like to be part of Cyprus discussions ‘when the time is right’

The US, as a member of the UN Security Council, would like to be part of discussions on the Cyprus issue when the timing is appropriate, Kathleen Ann Doherty, US Ambassador in Nicosia has said.

Doherty met on Thursday with Andros Kyprianou, the general-secretary of opposition AKEL, and they discussed the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and future moves.

“The US remains committed to supporting the Cyprus solution and to providing as much support as possible and when the timing is appropriate, as a member of the UNSC, the US would like to be part by participating in the discussions, but when the timing is appropriate,” she said.

Doherty expressed the belief that the two leaders had exhibited extraordinary courage, dedication and commitment to get in this process, accomplishing in a way what is good for all Cypriots and for the island.

She commended the two leaders for their leadership and for doing what they can to make sure that the solution is done in an appropriate and comprehensive way.

Kyprianou thanked Doherty for the meeting and the discussion and noted that his party is always available for an exchange of views and positions on how to proceed with the Cyprus problem. “We must continue our efforts at the negotiating table by focusing our attention on the substantial issues of the Cyprus problem,” he said.