January 26th, 2017

Venus vanquishes Vandeweghe to reach Australian Open final

Venus Williams had to come from a set down to defeat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe

Venus Williams drew on the experience of 73 grand slam campaigns to come from a set down for a 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 victory over fellow American Coco Vandeweghe on Thursday to set up a possible Australian Open final against her sister Serena.

The 36-year-old sealed the win when Vandeweghe went long after 146 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach her second Melbourne Park final, 14 years after she lost her first to Serena in 2003.

Vandeweghe, riding a huge wave of confidence after reaching the last four at a grand slam for the first time, clinched a tight first set on a tiebreaker but was able to convert only one of 13 break points over the contest.

Six-times champion Serena Williams faces Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the second semi-final later on Thursday looking to set up a ninth grand slam final between the American sisters.

