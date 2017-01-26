Woman pleads guilty to Dromolaxia co-op theft offences

A co-op cashier accused of embezzling over a quarter of a million euros, on Thursday changed her plea to guilty for some of the charges she faces at Larnaca court.

Militsa Sorokou, 46, former chief cashier at the Dromolaxia co-op, changed her originally ‘not guilty’ plea, admitting to another 41 of 245 charges she faces in connection with the theft of more than €270,000 from the branch of the savings institution.

Sorokou, who at a previous hearing on December 5 last year admitted to seven other offences, faces charges which include obtaining money under false pretences, money laundering, theft by an employee and compiling forged documents targeting specific customers for various amounts ranging from €100 to €10,000.

Prosecution lawyer Thanasis Papanicolaou, after reading out the 41 charges Sorokou admitted to, requested the court give the prosecution time to re-examine the remaining 197 charges given that the accused had admitted to the offences.

Following the development, the judge scheduled the next hearing for February 24 and requested the welfare department prepare a report on the socio-economic situation of the accused.

He ordered she remain free under the same conditions that applied since the last hearing, those being her handing in of travel documents, €10,000 bail and her signing on at a police station once a week, with her name placed on a stop-list of persons prohibited from leaving the country.

Sorokou’s alleged offences came to light on August 18, 2015 after an internal audit carried out in her bank found €82,500 missing from her till, with another €18,000 not accounted for from two others.

The chief teller admitted to police she had taken the money, some of which she had given to her children to buy cars while she splashed out on handbags, clothes, shoes and cosmetics for herself

After her arrest, complaints were made to Larnaca CID by two of the bank’s customers that the suspect took funds of around €100,000 euro from their accounts, thefts which the 46-year-old admitted to.