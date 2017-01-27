A tainted picture

The Persona Theatre Company will present the play The Little Pony by Spanish dramatist Paco Bezerra on Friday in Limassol.

The play, that had its premier last February in Madrid, may sound like a theatrical performance for children but is far from it. It revolves around the issues of family, diversity, school and social bullying as well as parents and the way schools act towards children that do not fit into the so-called general rule.

Within the play, parents are constantly talking about their children, but never talk with their children. The child within the play is only present through a huge portrait in the living room. A portrait, on which throughout the play all mental and emotional reactions, transitions and influences of the absent child are captured and recorded – just like that of the picture of Dorian Gray.

The portrait displays the child’s reactions to what is happening at home and at school. Although there is a picture of the child on stage, the child is never really there, just like in the child’s real life, where no one ever gives him the opportunity to speak and take a stand towards all things that concern him.

All these elements lead to a tragic effect on his existence.

The play, directed by Lea Maleni and translated by Maria Hatziemmanouil, is based on fact and is dedicated by the author himself to two children, Michael Morones and Grayson Bruce, who were tragic victims of abuse in 2014.

Performance of the play by Paco Bezerra. February 3. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15/12. Tel: 70-000138